LETTER: Disrespect authority morally wrong.

Subject: "What are we telling our young people?"

On Mother's Day, I saw a yard sign with an obscenity then the word "Biden." In Pontiac, you will see many yard signs with the words "Pritzter" and another crude word.

What are telling our young people about people in authority?

In the Ten Commandments, one of the commandments states "Honor your father and mother." Great suggestion to all of us. But it also means to honor and respect everyone in authority. This means teachers, police, clergy and elected officials in power.

We can disagree with our elected officials, but to defile and disrespect their authority is morally wrong.

Yard signs to show your support for a candidate is being a good citizen. This is part of our participation in our country's democracy.

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac

