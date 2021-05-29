LETTER: District 87 sliding backward

District 87 is making a downward step in education.

For years, students who are able to learn at a fast pace have been able to take Algebra in 7th grade. This is not unique among schools and coincides with other districts' gifted or talented programs. It enables students to be challenged appropriate to their needs, and to complete a greater breadth of coursework through high school, better preparing them for applications to top tier universities and scholarships.

District 87 is proposing to eliminate this educational opportunity for the fall 2021 year by eliminating advanced math for 6th grade students.

As the district is currently planning, all 6th graders will be reset to a basic coursework, even though many students will be re-performing concepts they learned long ago. The result is not only to handicap these students against the high performing students from other districts and private schools, but to engender boredom, disengagement, and potentially behavioral problems among the district's most capable students.