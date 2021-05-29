LETTER: District 87 sliding backward

District 87 is making a downward step in education.
For years, students who are able to learn at a fast pace have been able to take Algebra in 7th grade. This is not unique among schools and coincides with other districts' gifted or talented programs. It enables students to be challenged appropriate to their needs, and to complete a greater breadth of coursework through high school, better preparing them for applications to top tier universities and scholarships.
District 87 is proposing to eliminate this educational opportunity for the fall 2021 year by eliminating advanced math for 6th grade students.
As the district is currently planning, all 6th graders will be reset to a basic coursework, even though many students will be re-performing concepts they learned long ago. The result is not only to handicap these students against the high performing students from other districts and private schools, but to engender boredom, disengagement, and potentially behavioral problems among the district's most capable students.
An effort to account for some students receiving better educational opportunities and supports than others in elementary school is the given reason. Rather than removing opportunities from the top performing students, the district should focus on adding opportunities to less well served grade school students.
District 87 is proposing to pursue social justice by tamping down the well served rather than lifting up the less well served. This is anti-investment in our community's children. It is negative for the wellbeing of all students and ultimately the community at large.
If you agree that all students should be lifted rather than restricted in their educations, please write or call Bloomington Junior High School Principal: Dr. Amanda Jarvis - jarvisa@district87.org, Phone: 309-827-0086 and District 87 Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction: Dr. Diane Wolf - E-mail: wolfd@district87.org, Phone: 309-827-6031 x1017.
Mathew Cicero, Bloomington