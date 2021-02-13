LETTER: District of Columbia needs statehood

In light of the catastrophic security failure at the U.S. Capitol, we should make the District of Columbia the 51st state.

If D.C. had been a state, the D.C. governor could have called in his/her National Guard to put down the insurrection. Lacking this state authority, D.C. could not deploy guard troops to the Capitol, because D.C. is not a state and has neither a governor nor a National Guard.

Gov. Hogan of Maryland tried to send his own National Guard troops to the rescue, but Trump-appointed Pentagon officials denied him the required permission.

The Trump-fueled horde went howling through the halls and offices of our magnificent Capitol. For hours, no military appeared. Our top national leaders were in danger of being murdered, and still no troops arrived. The filth left behind by the mob provides sickening evidence of their leisurely pace and their moral degradation. They feared no consequences.

The District of Columbia needs statehood for the sake of its people, who deserve full democracy, but also for the safety of this nation. We must be able to respond swiftly and effectively to the enemies of our beloved United States,

Larry Gaylord, Normal

