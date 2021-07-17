LETTER: Do wind farms have this much value?

We have another wind farm coming. We have lots of money coming to support our schools, so I guess we all won't have to pay property taxes to the schools or the county for a while.

And how will the wind farms get this money to give us? The federal government has given a production tax credit as an incentive to build these windmills. And the state has designated the use of these windmills, not because of their reliability or that they cost less, but probably because they never have enough money to pay for all their employees and their great programs.

Just look at all the requirements to make cars safer, yet we still have more crashes. Just compare the cost of education with other states, we pay more and our students learn less. Maybe in 30 years we will see the foolishness of supporting a business with federal money which can only come from taxpayers.

The more the state requires wind and solar, the less reliable and costly our electricity will become. Unless there is a way to store electricity and then distribute it when people need it, wind-generated energy is just cutting into the sustainability of cheaper more reliable energy sources like coal, natural gas and nuclear. Using these sources will keep our costs lower and decrease the cost of living for all of us, but will especially help those with lower incomes.

Even if the main reason to use windmills is to lower carbon dioxide, that is not really helpful. Plants and crops need carbon dioxide to grow. The more we lower carbon dioxide in the air, the more we will limit oxygen for people to breathe. Is death really better than life?

Gary Stevens, Bloomington

