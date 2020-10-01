LETTER: Do you trust Illinois Legislature?

Every taxpayer should be alarmed and concerned by the vague wording of the proposed amendment which will allow the legislature to impose laws taxing individuals and businesses; "Section 3, paragraph (b) for the purpose of arriving at the amount of income upon which the tax is imposed."

Anything will go as far as tax laws with this wording. What will any Illinois politician do with such taxing power?

Simply ask yourself before you vote:

1. Do you trust the Illinois Legislature (politicians)?

2. Do you think downstate taxpayers will receive their fair share of the increased tax dollars or will the revenue go to bankrupt Chicago and the public service unions?

3. What will happen to Illinois when individuals (including retirees) and small businesses (corporations) adversely affected by future tax laws are severely taxed? Yes, they will leave Illinois.

4. Who will turn out the lights... a New Yorker or Californian?

Denny Waterson, Bloomington

