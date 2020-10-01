 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Do you trust Illinois Legislature?
1 comment

LETTER: Do you trust Illinois Legislature?

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Every taxpayer should be alarmed and concerned by the vague wording of the proposed amendment which will allow the legislature to impose laws taxing individuals and businesses; "Section 3, paragraph (b) for the purpose of arriving at the amount of income upon which the tax is imposed."

Anything will go as far as tax laws with this wording. What will any Illinois politician do with such taxing power?

Simply ask yourself before you vote:

1. Do you trust the Illinois Legislature (politicians)?

2. Do you think downstate taxpayers will receive their fair share of the increased tax dollars or will the revenue go to bankrupt Chicago and the public service unions?

3. What will happen to Illinois when individuals (including retirees) and small businesses (corporations) adversely affected by future tax laws are severely taxed? Yes, they will leave Illinois.

4. Who will turn out the lights... a New Yorker or Californian?

Denny Waterson, Bloomington

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER:
Letters

LETTER:

I am supporting John McIntyre for another term on the McLean County Board. John has shown the ability to respectfully engage with residents in…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News