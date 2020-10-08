LETTER: Don’t let opponents scare you with lies

I urge you to vote “yes” on the Fair Tax Amendment referendum. If it doesn’t pass, education, public safety and social services will all have to be cut, or else the flat tax rate will have to be raised.

I don’t see either as good options. Let’s look at the cost of changing our flat tax system to the fair tax system: 97% of Illinois taxpayers will see no change or even a small reduction in their taxes. This is confirmed by many respectable sources, including the Chicago Tribune. The claim that our taxes will increase is simply false. The only change will be a small increase for those making over $250,000.

Opponents try to scare us by claiming that if there’s a graduated income tax, legislators could raise the tax rates down the road. That’s true, but guess what? They can raise our flat taxes now. The only difference is that when they raise a flat tax, it takes a greater proportion of lower income people’s monies than it does with the graduated tax.

The bottom line is fairness. As Warren Buffett has famously said, it’s not fair that he, one of the world’s richest men, has a lower tax rate than his own secretary. Don’t let the opponents scare you with lies: if you believe that the rich should pay more than the poor, vote for the fair tax referendum.

Ray Bergner, Normal

