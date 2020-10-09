LETTER: Don't allow legislature unlimited power

If you, personally, approve higher taxes, write the government a check. Do not vote to allow the legislature unlimited power to raise our taxes.

If passed, tax imposition would constitutionally be open to any desires by the legislature. Proposed amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution. Explanation of amendment: The amendment does not itself change tax rates. It gives the state the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower tax rates on those with middle or lower income levels. Scary. No income tax rates delineated

Toilets removed by Pritzker in a scheme to defraud on his taxes was exposed during the campaign; however, payment wasn’t imposed until he won and then we learned there was no penalty. He’s only worth about $3.2 billion. Trust this guy?

He contributed $50 million of his personal money in support of the tax referendum. Conflict? Trust this guy?

Many proponents are making threats if this tax increase fails, including from Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, trying to gin up support, saying lawmakers could raise the flat tax by at least 20%.

Absolutely no guarantees in this constitutional amendment of who will pay what. Rates can be changed without any taxpayer participation. Unethical smoke and mirrors.