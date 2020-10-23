 Skip to main content
LETTER: Don't allow some to abuse the system
Supporters are again beating the drum on behalf of illegal aliens. Ooops. Undocumented immigrants. Just like drug dealers are undocumented pharmacists and shooters are undocumented law enforcement.

Illegal means illegal. Not to be rewarded for jumping the line ahead of those who did follow the rules.

People, we have laws or we don't. We should not allow some to abuse the system and them give them special treatment. This demeans everything that our system stands for. The Bloomington city council has swung frighteningly left. Please don't add endorsing law-breaking to your list of what we ordinary residents consider unacceptable.

Maureen Barnes, Bloomington

