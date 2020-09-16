LETTER: Don't be fooled by Pritzker's amendment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fiscal policy in Illinois is in a horrible mess. Do the Democrat leaders only dream about tax, tax and more taxes? Is constant deficit expansion their only answer?

Now, Governor Pritzker has proposed the false name of “FAIR” tax for gluttony of pork in the state budget. Illinois has a constitutional amendment that the budget should be balanced every fiscal year. Yet, he has a deficit of $56.5 million. He is pouring millions of his own campaign money into advertisement for this false "FAIR" tax premise. He is counting on the passage of this constitutional amendment to balance the budget.

This is insane. It has been proven, often enough, that when legislators enact higher taxation that the state revenues go down. Compare it to a teeter-totter effect. Both have opposite effects on the other.

This is the common sense of the Republican taxation policy for years. Taxation takes away hard-earned income from citizens reducing their cash flow. Yet, the more they keep to themselves the more the economy flourishes, in effect, to increase the revenues for all taxing bodies. Illinois needs increased revenues not more crazy taxes.