LETTER: Don't be fooled on fair tax vote

Don’t be fooled by arguments that we should vote “no” on the state constitutional amendment because we can’t trust politicians not to raise income taxes. The legislature can raise taxes anytime it sees fit, whether we pass the amendment or not.

The proposal that will appear at the top of the November ballot will allow for the graduated income tax (called the fair tax), which is prohibited by our state constitution now. The federal income tax is graduated, as is the state income tax in 33 states; this speaks for the viability and popularity of the fair tax.

If you vote “no” on the fair tax, it won’t stop the legislature raising everyone’s income tax, including yours. In fact, they will have no choice. We know the state has a chronic deficit; education, health and safety budgets are being cut more and more each year. Add in the COVID crisis, unemployment,and reduced sales tax revenue. So the question is: when income taxes do go up, will it be possible to have the highest income brackets pay more and at the same time not raise taxes for everyone else? If you vote “yes” this can happen; if you vote “no” you have closed off that option.

Make it possible for legislators to do what is fair: a graduated tax. Vote “yes” on the fair tax amendment.

Julie Prandi, Bloomington

