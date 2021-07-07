LETTER: Don't discount what wealthy contribute

I read an opinion letter a few weeks ago in the Pantagraph concerning the lack of outrage expressed for the spending habits of wealthy people like Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder. He apparently has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on expensive yachts to entertain his wealthy friends. I guess I won’t get invited along for a cruise anytime soon if being filthy rich is a qualifier. I wouldn’t accept an invitation if invited.

I don’t actually like the politics of the west coast hi-tech oligarchs, Bezos among them. However, to the point of the aforementioned opinion writer, she may have overlooked the positive side of wealth accumulation. Bezos invested hundreds of millions of dollars with some small time entrepreneurs wanting to convert an abandoned auto plant in Normal, Illinois, into a state of the art e-vehicle factory. To back them even further, his company pre-ordered 100,000 Amazon Prime delivery vehicles, which will keep the plant active for awhile.

Trickling down from that is the creation of new construction jobs, plant staffing, and some suppliers moving into the twin cities area. Their presence has boosted the economy, driven down our county unemployment rate, and increased the value of our real estate significantly. The subsequent tax windfall will enable the local governing bodies to get things done for our citizens that would have been impossible just a short time ago.

I’m afraid the contributing writer has fallen victim to the Democrat party’s focus on class envy. Unfortunately, this is a widespread problem. The class envy thing is a political ploy used by the Democrats to convince easily influenced low wage earners and other gullible folks to elect Democrat party candidates. They’ve convinced their constituents that their party’s bankrupt tax and spend policies are better than successful private enterprise initiatives.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington

