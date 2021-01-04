LETTER: Don't ignore older job candidates

I have noticed that over the last 9 months that some of the top companies in Mclean County, Tazewell County and Champaign County are neglecting to hire anyone that appears to be over the age of 45. I have been turned down or just flat out rejected for over 500 positions i applied for since i have been out of work from April to January. I am more than qualified but it is always the same form letter email stating i have been passed over for a job . Don't these HR department and hiring managers realize that i have a family i need to feed, utilities need to be paid, rent and car payments as well? I need to work too and it is not right to pass me. over for someone that is in their 20's. i have extensive knowledge and skills but i still am turned down and during a pandemic companies just don't care