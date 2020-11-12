LETTER: Don't let Armistice Day fade away

I am a Korean War veteran. I am writing this to let our people know that we must not erase Armistice Day. To do so would be so very wrong. 126,000 Americans killed in that war to end all wars must not be erased.

As a veteran I choose Veteran’s Day, to be warm and sunny and family cookout-friendly, June 6. Yes, D-Day, summer weather for our parades, our family cookouts, and at the park, flags and real flowers for our veterans now buried honorably at the cemetery.

I am the last of five veterans in my mom and dad’s family. So my four children and I and the spirits of my wife and son will not see any parade on a sunny June 6, but we will have a family cookout at the park and place real flowers and American flags at all our veterans gravesites.

Their bodies are going through their still life stages that only Almighty God can govern with God’s own timing, not ours. These still bodies deserve a veterans’ proper and humble respect. Their bodies are not ours, they belong to Almighty God, as did Adam and Eve at the other end of the human chain of life on God’s earth. We own nothing. It all belongs to Almighty God who created it. Thus, it is God’s call, not ours. We abide with respect.

Raymond J. Holtz, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0