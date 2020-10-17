 Skip to main content
LETTER: Don't let Davis suppress your voice
LETTER: Don't let Davis suppress your voice

Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Here are reasons why one should vote for Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.

Rodney Davis voted 11 times to repeal the Affordable Care Act with no replacement.

Davis' votes would have cut Medicaid.

Davis prefers a hodgepodge approach to COVID-19 safety, disregards the science of the CDC guidelines, does not support a national mask mandate. He puts money above health and safety.

Davis needs to stand up to President Trump, but he won't. He is in Trump's back pocket. He votes with Trump on almost all issues, over 93% of the time.

Davis wants to make it harder, not easier, for one to vote. He favors voter suppression.

Don't let Davis suppress your voice, please vote for Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.

  Curtis Johnson, Bloomington

