LETTER: Don't presume to speak for everyone

In response to Marc Lebovitz's letter ("Michael Reagan column a disgrace," July 24) and his comment regarding Reagan's column, he said, "unwelcome in this community or any other."

I beg to differ with this. He does not speak for me. I find Reagan's column informative and another opinion of interest to me.

I have no problem with him stating his opinion but I do have a problem with him speaking for any others as he so did.

Sadie Brommer, Bloomington

