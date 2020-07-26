LETTER: Don't presume to speak for everyone

In response to Marc Lebovitz's letter ("Michael Reagan column a disgrace," July 24) and his comment regarding Reagan's column, he said, "unwelcome in this community or any other."
I beg to differ with this. He does not speak for me. I find Reagan's column informative and another opinion of interest to me.
I have no problem with him stating his opinion but I do have a problem with him speaking for any others as he so did.
Sadie Brommer, Bloomington
