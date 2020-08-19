LETTER: Don't take more from those still here

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois uses a shared tax rate. The more you make the more you pay. If the government changes the rate, we all notice and ask why.

The Democratic leadership doesn’t like such questions or constitutional limits on taxing. Rather than exercise financial discipline, setting spending priorities or dealing with waste and corruption, the billionaire governor is hawking the rhetoric of class struggle. Some have hinted at possible very short-term teaser rates that might only raise rates on employers and richer others not given deals, knowing there is not enough money there and will soon raise most rates like other mismanaged states.

I want Illinois to have more tax income because Illinoisans are making more money, not simply by trying to take more and more from the fewer and fewer unconnected graduates, employees, employers and soon retirees who have not yet taken their talents, jobs and income out of the state.

John Walther, Bloomington

