LETTER: Don't vote to raise others' taxes

I have some questions for the ‘fair’ tax crowd.

1 - What do you think is easier, raising taxes on small groups of people over time, or raising taxes on everyone at once?

2 - Why is it ‘fair’ for you to vote to raise someone else’s taxes (government taking someone’s private property) when you are not affected? It is inherently more ‘fair’ if the affected taxpayers were the only ones able to vote on the matter. If this debacle passes, I hope the taxpayers affected this go round get to vote on raising your taxes next time. See how this works?

3 – Do you think the same state government that got us into this mess are the same ones who are getting us out? Please see what they said about the lottery, tobacco settlement, previous tax raises, ad nauseam.

4 – If you are willing to have other people pay for all these wonderful things, are you voluntarily willing to pay Illinois additional money? If not, why not?

And for you pearl-clutchers out there beginning to get a bad case of the vapors – no, I will not be affected by this tax increase. Yet. There is still time and it will come.