LETTER: Double standard is frightening

One day at the capital last week was called sedition. So what should last summer be called? What would you call the rioting, looting, arson, murder, destruction of Federal and private property, and the stripping of law enforcement of the ability to do their job? What should it be called? What happened last week was one day. What happened last year was months. Which is worse?
I’m not condoning the protest at the capital. But I have eyes. I’ve seen everything that has gone on in the past year. And the nauseating double standard shown by our politicians and the media last week is disgusting. And the hate that exists in our country today is frightening.
Jill Christiansen, Bloomington