LETTER: Downs has a decision to make

Only eight months after rejecting a petition to let a small, portable concrete crusher operate for 7 to 10 days a year on commercially zoned land located near residential areas and Tri-Valley schools, the people of Downs, Illinois, are now faced with a petition to allow a full-scale year-round concrete ready-mix manufacturing company to locate on similarly situated commercially zoned land.

The concrete company wants to install a large permanent concrete crusher which would be allowed to operate at the very minimum from December 1 to March 1 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Fridayi. This new business would install an 80-foot tower, store large open piles of raw materials on site, and add 50-60 cement trucks to daily village traffic. Dust from concrete plants contains silica which is easily airborne, travels long distances on the wind, and, when inhaled over time, can cause serious respiratory ailments.

This business would possibly bring a few jobs to Downs and will substantially add to the village coffers through property and sales taxes. The people of Downs have an important decision to make that will have huge, long term effects on their future.

Please get the facts on both sides, consider their effects on your welfare and quality of life, and let the Zoning Board and Village Trustees know before May 5 how you want them to vote on the matter.

Margaret Keylin, Downs

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0