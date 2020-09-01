LETTER: Downs must make the right choice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Village of Downs makes a landmark vote on September 3 on a request to allow a hazardous, unsightly facility to dump and crush concrete where it isn’t allowed, on property behind the Mobil in Downs. The location is by Tri-Valley, less than a third mile from school buildings, and close to homes and businesses.

The board is considering restrictions to reduce hazards, but this facility’s location is unjustifiable because of the numerous dangerous to schools, homes, and downtown. There is no monitoring system to assure adherence to restrictions and Downs has no inspector and cannot afford one!

Silica dust released by the crusher poses a health hazard and travels miles with little wind, encompassing all of Downs and Tri-Valley. Watered-down dust dries and agains become airborne. Long term exposure to silica, the producer of silicosis, can result in lung problems like COPD and cancer.

Downs won’t receive any additional sales or property tax from this change.

Crushing isn't attractive to businesses and has a negative effect on property values.