LETTER: Each person can make a difference

Go zero waste and reduce your carbon footprint for a healthier body and planet for generations to follow.

1. Give up bottled water. Use tap water, you pay for it.

2. Carry reusable cloth shopping bags to the store, never accept a plastic bag.

3. Refuse the plastic straw. Carry your own metal straws in your car.

4. Let go of convenience foods. There are no healthy choices here.

5. Buy from bulk bins and take your own containers.

6. Make your own cleaning products and store in a glass container, use rags to clean.

7. Use a kitchen bar soap for dishes and a shampoo bar soap for bathing. Absolutely no waste here.

8. Use coconut or walnut dish scrubbing pads.

9. Make your own laundry soap and deodorant.

10. Detox your house, especially the kitchen and bathroom, from plastic.

11. Save trees and avoid buying paper products. There is a reusable alternative for all of them! Use the money you save here & buy organic foods. (If you don’t, it’s like spraying Roundup on your food, then eating it.)