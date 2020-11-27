LETTER: Earmark betting billions for debt

In its first three full months, Sports Betting has generated about $3 MILLION in tax revenue for Illinois. Projected annually this (conservatively) is $1.2 billion in new tax revenue.

This is new revenue for the state. New revenue may be defined as money(s) not previously available for Illinois to spend. Couple this with new money(s) generated by taxes when Bally's gaming takes over FSM and we can all bet on balls and strikes. Who knows what the new revenue will be?

Why not earmark this money(s) to paying back bills owed to hard-working people (projected to be owed $33 billion by 2026)? It may only be pocket change to some, but it’s a start. Earmark it before it sinks into the black hole that is the state treasury.

If it’s already not too late, apply the new money(s) from marijuana tax revenues to owed bills (if it’s not already swallowed up in the black hole).

Donald Kamp, Bloomington

