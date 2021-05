Concerning Eastland Mall empties:

Need someone to bring in a Scheel's franchise to occupy the Macy’s building.

Then a Whirlyball franchise to occupy the Berger’s building.

They would both be a perfect fit.

Family fun and an awesome boost for the unused space. Many other businesses would follow.

Tim Dawson, Ellsworth

