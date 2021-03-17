LETTER: Editorial board whitewashing truth

Although each stated some valid points, three Pantagraph Editorial Board “Our Views” offerings in January and February were confusing because they contained questionable conclusions.

The editorial that dealt with a freshman GOP congresswoman from Oakland who praised Hitler for indoctrination of Germany’s youth because she wanted to emphasize the importance of winning “the hearts and minds of our children,” concluded that comparing anyone or anything to Hitler and Nazis was hyperbole.

Given Trump’s last five years of rhetoric, policies and behavior plus the rise of his White Nationalist supporters, such comparisons seem justified. Considering tactics used by Nazis in the 1920s and 1930s, haven’t Trump and his supporters followed similar patterns, scapegoating immigrants and minorities; demonizing the free press; spreading disinformation and propaganda; holding large, raucous rallies; threatening anyone who disagrees with them, political rivals and government officials; interfering in elections and attempting a violent insurrection to overturn election results.