LETTER: Editorial board whitewashing truth

Although each stated some valid points, three Pantagraph Editorial Board “Our Views” offerings in January and February were confusing because they contained questionable conclusions.
The editorial that dealt with a freshman GOP congresswoman from Oakland who praised Hitler for indoctrination of Germany’s youth because she wanted to emphasize the importance of winning “the hearts and minds of our children,” concluded that comparing anyone or anything to Hitler and Nazis was hyperbole.
Given Trump’s last five years of rhetoric, policies and behavior plus the rise of his White Nationalist supporters, such comparisons seem justified. Considering tactics used by Nazis in the 1920s and 1930s, haven’t Trump and his supporters followed similar patterns, scapegoating immigrants and minorities; demonizing the free press; spreading disinformation and propaganda; holding large, raucous rallies; threatening anyone who disagrees with them, political rivals and government officials; interfering in elections and attempting a violent insurrection to overturn election results.
Two other opinion pieces insisted there had been a peaceful transition of power although Trump blocked Biden’s transition teams, attempted to overturn the election results by filing bogus court cases, coerced state officials to alter vote totals or appoint Trump electors, then inspired a deadly domestic terrorist attack to prevent Congress from finalizing electoral votes by falsely claiming the election had been stolen. Trump’s actions necessitated deployment of thousands of National Guard troops and construction of a 10-foot high sturdy fence topped with razor wire surrounding the Capitol.
Some valid points were made and worth printing like how using some phrases show speakers’ racial insensitivities, why reinvesting in civics education is essential plus detailing little known facts about Washington and Presidents Day. However, the Pantagraph Editorial Board must rethink their dubious claims to make sure their conclusions match the facts. Stop whitewashing history because your readers deserve the truth.
Linda L. Doenitz, Bloomington