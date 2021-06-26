LETTER: Education taken over by ideology

Recently it has become evident that our state and local education administrations have taken it upon themselves to teach our children things that many parents, students and even teachers feel are either wrong or none of their business. The administrations with the help of the governor are boxing taxpayers into a system that puts fringe ideology above the basics of education.

Parents have few options available to protect their children from the public indoctrination system. Private schools are often out of the question due to cost. Home schooling works for some, but for many families that is also not an option.

It is time that some bright entrepreneurs and/or churches seize the opportunity to fill the gap with local, low-cost education that side-steps the failing public education system and prepares students to take GED tests to get their diplomas.

Parents need to ask themselves what kind of people their children will be after 12 years in a sex- and race-focused public system and what they are willing to do to protect them from it.

David Heisner, Bloomington

