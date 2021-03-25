LETTER: Elect non-partisan, collaborative leaders

There are two candidate types in this election cycle. There are those who may hold certain ideological convictions, but in the end embrace the value in leading collaboratively with the interest of the community ultimately guiding the decisions they make. Conversely, there are candidates guided by ideological conviction, and believe the interest of the community and their ideological conviction never diverge. I disagree with the latter. Such a governance approach would significantly constrain the vibrancy and growth within our communities.