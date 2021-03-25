 Skip to main content
LETTER: Elect non-partisan, collaborative leaders
LETTER: Elect non-partisan, collaborative leaders

Since turnout in local elections is exceptionally low, impassioned voters who turn out justifiably have disproportionate influence. Know that your vote is important.

There are two candidate types in this election cycle. There are those who may hold certain ideological convictions, but in the end embrace the value in leading collaboratively with the interest of the community ultimately guiding the decisions they make. Conversely, there are candidates guided by ideological conviction, and believe the interest of the community and their ideological conviction never diverge. I disagree with the latter. Such a governance approach would significantly constrain the vibrancy and growth within our communities.

I support those candidates endorsed by Responsible Cities including Michael Straza for the mayor of Bloomington and Chris Koos for the mayor of Normal. I encourage you to do the same.

Randy Zehr, Bloomington

