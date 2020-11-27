LETTER: Election a positive experience

We’ve been election judges, here in Normal, and worked the polls for many years.

The confusing and negative news surrounding the November election, compelled us to let the public know what we poll workers experience.

This election was one of the most well-run, secure, and problem-free elections we’ve ever worked.

Kathy Michael (and crew) worked tirelessly, for months prior to November, preparing, planning, checking equipment, training and retraining us poll workers to make sure no detail was overlooked.

Each polling place was supervised and monitored by highly trained tech assistants, from her office, on election day.

She even had the foresight to have us two judges as the “Sanitation Sisters” cleaning and sanitizing tables, chairs, voting booths, pens and plastic covers between each and every use the entire day. We had masks, gloves, cleaning solution/supplies, and hand sanitizer in abundance. At least 80 percent of voters commented on how safe they felt and the smooth traffic flow.