LETTER: Election about the future of Normal

I've had the pleasure of calling Bloomington/Normal my hometown all my life. I've seen a lot of changes in my 71 years. Uptown Normal is no longer the quaint little hub of my youth. It's now filled with buildings built with our tax dollars given as incentives.

There's a nasty untruthful rumor being spread in our community that Marc Tiritilli wanted the old Mitsubishi plant torn down rather than Rivian moving to our town. The truth of this matter is Marc Tiritilli cheered for Rivian's move to our Town of Normal. But he did question the need of the $2 million (your tax dollars) as incentives from Unit 5 School District given to Rivian, which had already received $49.5 million in financial incentives from the State of Illinois.

Rivian got a great deal in the first place when they bought the factory worth $250 million for $16 million.

I retired a few years ago as a local real estate broker and the complaints I heard from buyers new to our area was concerning our high property taxes, utility taxes, and bumpy roads. All I could reply was that we have great schools and very friendly people.

However, I'd like to take this time to thank Mayor Chris Koos for serving as our mayor over the last 18 years.