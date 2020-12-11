LETTER: Election process must be improved

What a great country we live in. We have landed men on the moon, a craft on Mars and on a speeding asteroid. Just think of the scientists and the knowledge they possess. The calculations needed to accomplish these feats are mind-blowing and accurate to minute precision.

Now compare that expertise to our election process and our voting systems. It's hard to believe that in today's age we cannot get this process just as accurate, precise and reliable. Most states are pretty good with this process, but many appear to be run by Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck.

Of course many people suspect fraud and corruption and doubt the results in our recent election. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand why. Our country needs to get this process more believable, dependable and corruption-free.

However, a lot of people want to keep the process as is, to be able to manipulate the system and taint the results.

Kevin Livingston, Bloomington

