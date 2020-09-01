LETTER: Electric vehicles won't save environment.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let us make the following assumptions:

The U.S. will continue to increase wind and solar power.

This will occur with or without electric vehicles.

Huge government subsidies are required for wind and solar power. A limiting factor.

The power for these electric vehicles must come from somewhere.

Most of the additional electricity for electric vehicles will be generated by coal and natural gas fired power plants.

The steam electric power plants will create as much or more carbon dioxide than the gasoline engines that it replaces!

The carbon dioxide will simply move from the tailpipe to the smokestack.

The electric vehicles will gain some efficiency through regenerative braking and not idling at traffic signals.

During cold weather a huge amount of electricity will be required to warm the interior of the vehicles.

Electricity is a very inefficient way to heat space.

A huge additional carbon dioxide increase. Just to keep the occupants warm.