LETTER: Eliminate alcohol for health's sake

“ 'I deserve a glass of wine.' " Drinking wine can feel like self-care, but it isn’t. You don’t deserve a toxic, cancer-causing glass of rotting fruit juice. You just don’t. What is it you really want? Is it a treat, reward, relief, happiness, distraction, relaxation, pleasure, or something else? There are many ways to meet that need without alcohol.” (Sober School, Feb. 15, 2021)

Wine has as much alcohol in just five ounces, as 12 ounces of beer. “Women, alcohol, and COVID-19," Harvard Health Publishing (April 6) reports excessive alcohol use is a common response to coping with stress. You only need to glance at social media to get the message that there is a “cure” for pandemic-related stress: alcohol. Social media sites are rife with memes of moms drinking to relieve their stress. It is not surprising that we are seeing a disproportionate effect of the pandemic on women’s alcohol use. According to a RAND Corporation study, during the pandemic women have increased their heavy drinking days by 41% to before the pandemic.