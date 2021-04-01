LETTER: Elizabeth Robb for library board

I am happy to endorse Elizabeth Robb for the Town of Normal Library Board of Trustees. As a professional academic librarian with over 15 years of experience in academic, public, and special libraries, I believe Beth is the right choice for Normal Public Library's board.

As the first female judge in McLean County, Beth has long been a leader in the community. She has served and led a variety of organizations, including the Baby Fold, League of Women Voters, Clare House and currently chairing the Women to Women Giving Circle, among many others.

Perhaps most importantly, she has supported and promoted the Normal Public Library in the community and in her own family for over 35 years. An avid library patron, she knows and understand the opportunities and challenges facing libraries in the 21st century.

The Normal Public Library has long been a mainstay of our community, and so has Beth. We can entrust her to ensure that it remains a cornerstone of our community.

Jessica Sender, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0