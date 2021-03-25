LETTER: Employment programs can be beneficial

SSDI beneficiaries encounter financial and mental health obstacles. Restrictions prohibit these individuals from making more than approximately $1,000 per month through employment. The average monthly cash benefit from SSDI was $1,197 in 2018 (Maestas, 2019). According to FedGazette (2015), most individuals on SSDI become unable to leave the program and therefore cannot receive income solely from employment. According to Drake, et. Al (2009), those with a diagnosed mental illness make up the largest subgroup of SSDI beneficiaries.
Such illnesses could include the following: “Mental disorders — including intellectual disability… mood disorders such as bipolar disease and severe depression, organic mental disorders associated with brain disease or damage, psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia, and other mental impairments — account for half of beneficiaries under age 50” (CBPP, 2021).
In order to qualify, individuals must also not be able to ‘engage in any substantial gainful activity.” Due to very strict working income limitations, as well as the incentive of staying on SSDI for reliable health insurance, there is low incentive to get off SSDI (p. 7). On average, only 8% of individuals stop participating or are involuntarily terminated (Batbold and Wertz, 2015). According to the Center on Budget and Policy (2021) Priorities, despite incentives to work, only approximately 28% of beneficiaries performed any type of work.
Implementing more evidenced-based supported employment programs, blended with mental health treatments, would benefit recipients suffering from mental illnesses. Integrating them into the workforce in this manner contributes to their well-being and encourages more integration into society. They would benefit from becoming increasingly involved in the workforce, and engage in mental health rehabilitative services to improve the individuals’ symptoms. Since employment has proven to enhance self-esteem, increase personal income, and improve quality of life, more funding for supported employment programs should be supported.
Sarah Mack, Washington