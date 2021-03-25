LETTER: Employment programs can be beneficial

SSDI beneficiaries encounter financial and mental health obstacles. Restrictions prohibit these individuals from making more than approximately $1,000 per month through employment. The average monthly cash benefit from SSDI was $1,197 in 2018 (Maestas, 2019). According to FedGazette (2015), most individuals on SSDI become unable to leave the program and therefore cannot receive income solely from employment. According to Drake, et. Al (2009), those with a diagnosed mental illness make up the largest subgroup of SSDI beneficiaries.

Such illnesses could include the following: “Mental disorders — including intellectual disability… mood disorders such as bipolar disease and severe depression, organic mental disorders associated with brain disease or damage, psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia, and other mental impairments — account for half of beneficiaries under age 50” (CBPP, 2021).