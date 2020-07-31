LETTER: Endorsing Fazzini for auditor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I emphatically endorse Robert Fazzini for McLean County Auditor. Rob has a long record of community involvement including the History Museum, American Junior League Baseball, The Bromenn Advisory Council, the BCPA and the Bloomington City Council.

His public service has benefited the City of Bloomington and McLean County in many ways while he served the area as a banker, interacting with local people and businesses. Rob has extensive experience in financial auditing, participating in bank audits, assessing banking educational programs and working with auditors of local organizations.

I have known Rob Fazzini for 60 years, from his student days at Illinois Wesleyan through his city council tenure to the present. He has always been honest, open, and straightforward in his dealings - whether business or personal. Given his public and business service, extensive auditing background, and personal integrity, I believe Robert is the best candidate for McLean County Auditor.

Steven Johnson, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0