LETTER: Endorsing re-election for Rep. Brady

We are writing this letter to endorse state Rep. Dan Brady for re-election in the 105th Legislative District. We have known him for over 30 years, since he was McLean County coroner and we were emergency physicians. Dan Brady was always available and consistently acted in a professional manner, providing us with the help we needed.

He now provides the same availability and consistent professionalism as a House representative. He works tirelessly with us in providing the highest quality representation for the people in his district.

We have been fortunate to know Dan’s wife, Teri, and his family. His wonderful family is a testament to his ability to develop fabulous relationships.

Dan’s involvement in the community is second to none. He is everywhere. He knows your name and is ready to listen. Join us in voting for Dan Brady.

Kathy Bohn and

Tom Nielsen, Bloomington

