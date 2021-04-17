LETTER: Enough is enough with guns

Oh, by the way, eight more innocent citizens lost their lives Thursday night to gun violence in Indianapolis; our thoughts and prayers are with these eight families; I wonder if the knowledge that here in America, our gun rights are sacred, can sustain them as they grieve the loss of their loved one? Their lives will never return to normal. Shouldn’t that make us take pause to question our stance on gun reform?

At what point will our selfish desire for guns be satisfied? When each citizen of our country has access to an assault weapon and every household has an AR-15, will that be enough? Has an enormous supply of guns, an increase of more that 10,000,000 annually, made us more safe? Since the ban on assault weapons expired in 2004, millions of these weapons are being manufactured and placed into service each year. I realize that a law-abiding gun owner has no intention to do evil with his AR-15, however those intentions can change with time. Responsible gun ownership requires a commitment and as we age, that responsibility falls by the wayside. A friend tells me that the best defense against a sick person with a gun is an armed citizen; how’s that working? Are we willing, and do we want armed security on every street, in every store and in every school?