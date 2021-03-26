LETTER: Equal success requires hard work

Growing up on the poor side of town was a great learning experience. Nearly all my friends had their father working and mother being the homemaker. I knew of no family on the government dole. Most parents made sacrifices to raise their families and to make ends meet. Nearly all my friends had part time jobs earning their own spending money. Many of us wanted to go to college to have a better life than our parents and most parents scrimped and saved to send their children to college. A lot of friends graduated and lived the American dream.

Fast forward to today. The values we all learned in those times no longer seem to apply. Many parents no longer think it is their obligation to provide for their children. Instead, they believe it is the government’s responsibility. Now we have free school lunches for many, and all kinds of government programs to assist parents, who in many cases, have shirked their parental responsibilities, all payed for by taxpayer money. Accountability for your own actions is no longer required. The government safety net will be their for all your bad decisions.

All of this government support sounds great except it does not allow for people to learn from their mistakes and most importantly to learn to be self sufficient, an essential value to becoming a productive citizen.