LETTER: Essential services must be maintained

I am retired, and I support the Fair Tax Amendment. The amendment enables the legislature to set variable tax rates, depending on level of income. Most people, including small business owners, will not see a change, but those on the top will have relatively small increases.

The amendment is not a new tax. It is a change in the way that income tax is paid with a little higher rate as you go up the income scale.

I believe that most people understand that government is us. Government is the mechanism that we as a people use to manage ourselves, to pay our bills, honor our commitments to the public employees who work on our behalf, and generate the revenue necessary to maintain essential services to our people.

Tom Clemens, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0