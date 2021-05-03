LETTER: Everyone can do something to help

There are so many cases of demeaning, cruel, unfair treatment of Black citizens by police that are not murders, that I happen to know about. Think of the thousands of those I do not know about. No wonder there is such joy among Black people over this verdict.

National law can bring about some change. I hope they can summon the courage and honor to do it. We here locally are the ones called on the most. We have watch-dog groups in both Bloomington and Normal. They need more effective powers. Our police, through their union, have too much power. “Defund” is a good idea if it means a stronger use of psychological and psychiatric professionals. I cannot think just now of a more difficult, dangerous kind of work than policing. There really are many very fine police members. When we started our committee, we found no written policy in one city; because of us they did actually at that time write one. This they did not have to do. The other city already had a written policy; they accepted 35 suggestions for change we made (using information from the ACLU). They, too, did not have to do this. So there is hope.