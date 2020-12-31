LETTER: Everyone should want fraud exposed

We have gone through a year unlike any other in my lifetime. Our communities have suffered loss in many ways. It does not appear the hard times are ending soon, however, it is in the difficult times that we can dig deep and find strength.

I believe the COVID season will pass and we will regain our health and have a stronger value for our community. I also believe that if the election fraud that has been uncovered is not dwelt with, we will suffer lasting damage to our nation.

Any reasonable thinking person who looks with an honest eye at the statistical anomalies as well as the repeated acts of fraud that have been uncovered can only conclude that the real winner of the 2020 election is President Trump.

Our constitution provides for methods in which to address election fraud and our president has every right to use every legal method at his disposal. In fact, it is his duty to defend our nation against the very fraud that has been perpetrated on our electoral system.

We will only have faith in a system based on honest elections. Certainly, we here in Illinois have lived with examples of dishonest elections in Chicago even before the days of Mayor Daley. So why would it be any surprise that similar election practices are found in the cities in question?