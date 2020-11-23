LETTER: Examples of non-Christian action

Phew, what a relief to have the elections over, but I guess never in history has there been a debacle as is taking place now in the United States.

This has been called a Christian nation by many. Is it? No, it never has been. Consider this. A true Christian nation has no headquarters, no elected leadership, no home address, no telephone number, no email. It cannot be identifiable with earthly terms. Only Jesus could be its head. So we can’t get mixed up with the world because Jesus has his church of true believers around the world. The Bible makes no provision for a Christian nation. It takes a certain criteria to be a true Christian. This can only be found in the Holy Bible.

I have often mentioned that his nation has been a haven for the “believers” and for sending the gospel around the world through missionaries and Bible distribution.

However, the disorder taking place in different places over the election results, even fighting and mobs on both sides, are quite an example of non-Christian action.

I know I’m not perfect by far, so a good way to find out how we should live is found in Colossians, chapter 3. We cannot just take two or three verses to get the impact of the Bible.

John Gramm, Gridley

