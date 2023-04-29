Exceptional Children’s Week (ECW) will take place from May 1-7. The members of the Illinois Council for Exceptional Children (ICEC) are gearing up to celebrate and promote awareness of children and youth with exceptionalities. ICEC is a professional organization that supports acceptance and understanding of students with special learning and behavioral needs as well as provide professional development to special educators and related service personnel.

Ideas for celebrating Exceptional Children’s Week include:

Monday, May 1: Monday Musings – Read a story or see a film featuring exceptional children and youth.

Tuesday, May 2: Talk About it Tuesday – Use social media to spread advocacy and awareness of children and youth with exceptionalities.

Wednesday, May 3: Wacky Socks Wednesday – Wear your wackiest socks.

Thursday, May 4: Thankful Thursday – Write a note to your favorite teacher, mentor, student or caregiver.

Friday, May 5: Friendship Friday – Share your favorite activity with a person with special learning and behavior needs.

Saturday, May 6: Saturday Stroll – Invite a person with a disability and his/her family to go for a long or short walk on a favorite local trail or walking route.

Sunday, May 7: Sunday Smiles – How about ice cream? Invite a person with a disability to join you for a special treat.

These are just a few ways for you to consider when celebrating and bringing joy to a child or youth with a disability, their teachers, and their families. Pick one, two, or more ideas, and know that you can make a difference.

ICEC also invites nominations for one of six “Yes, I Can!” awards. All completed nominations are due May 15. For details see the ICEC website: https://www.illinoiscec.net/first-week-of-may/

E. Paula Crowley Deneen, Bloomington

President, Illinois Council for Exceptional Children