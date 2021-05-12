LETTER: Excise increase would be harmful

My family and I operate Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, and we know firsthand how difficult the pandemic has been for the hospitality industry. Fortunately, we survived with the support of our customers and community but are only starting to get back on our feet. Recovery is not guaranteed, and we need all the support we can get.

Higher excise taxes could further harm businesses looking to recover.

Our winery faced significant challenges, even with some slight advantages compared to industry peers. Being on a vineyard property, with large outdoor areas we could offer seating and social distancing after the reopening in May of 2020. That helped, but necessary safety costs continued to rise as revenue sank. Most devastating is that our wedding and events business took a massive hit. Overall revenue was down more than 50% in 2020, and recovery is just beginning. The PPP and EIDL disaster loans helped us, but eventually the SBA loan money will come due.