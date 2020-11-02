LETTER: Exelon, ComEd are separate entities

Exelon Generation’s Illinois nuclear power plants, like Clinton Power Station, generate carbon-free electricity for 10 million homes and businesses, and I’m one of more than 600 Clinton employees who are proud to be essential workers, powering Central Illinois homes, hospitals and essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we get closer to the November election, it’s important that your readers understand that the deferred prosecution agreement recently announced by ComEd relates only to ComEd. The agreement contained no allegations of misconduct at Exelon or Exelon Generation. I’m also proud that Exelon responded quickly with wide-ranging organizational and policy changes to rebuild public trust and ensure that similar issues do not reoccur.

If voters want the real story, they should visit ExelonFacts.com. Meanwhile, we will keep doing what we do best, providing the region with safe, reliable, carbon-free energy.

John Kowalski,

Clinton Power Station Plant Manager

(This letter was truncated in print on Oct. 31)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0