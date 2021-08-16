LETTER: Exelon providing nuclear illusions

Once again, Exelon is spinning energy illogic. Exelon’s David Rhoades says we will pay “higher energy costs” without yet another nuclear bailout because it will close some plants. What would then happen? First, rate payers would no longer pay bailout billions to the welfare queen of Illinois energy production; two, utilities would return to buying the lowest-cost energy in competitive wholesale markets.

We then pay more? Witness Exelon Illogic 101.

Exelon Illogic 102 peddles nuclear reliability. First, this counterfactual. Assume Illinois decided to meet 55% of its energy needs from just 11 wind turbines. If so, outrage would shake the gates of heaven. No sane agent would allow 11 super-large, intricately complicated, and aging power plants to meet over half of its energy production, but that is what Exelon offers. Worse yet, there is Exelon’s Achilles heel; nukes require copious amounts of cooling water to run safely. That is why, during the 2018 European heat wave, five nukes closed and another eight cut energy output: ‘cooling’ water was much too hot.

Climate scientists confidently predict annual Midwest heat waves in another decade. A major scorcher could run a week, even two weeks, which will send energy demand through the roof. Will Exelon’s nukes hold up or will we face the long, rolling blackouts that cost 700 Texans their lives during February’s polar vortex? If Exelon’s nukes falter under extreme, sustained heat, will they claim more lives than Texas gas-powered plants during February 2021?

Don’t trot out the toothless old saw about renewable power variability. Long-duration energy storage is commercially available, as are high-voltage DC lines that can move power thousands of miles through underground cables buried along railway lines.

Let’s return to purchasing power in competitive markets rather than through political payoffs and bribes.

William Rau, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0