LETTER: Exercising his right as an American

Starting tomorrow, I'm going to start driving on the left side of the street.

As an American, it is my God-given right to drive anywhere I wish. No government or doctor is going to tell me what I must do. I cherish my freedom as an American.

If I chose not to wear a mask, that's my right. If I chose to drive on the left, that also is my right. And those liberal lemmings who continue to drive on the right had better watch out.

And there's no scientific reason why I shouldn't drive on the left. Driving on the right doesn't produce any better gas mileage, so it won't save the environment.

Besides, driving on the left gives me a better view of the curb. Just like not wearing a mask gives me a better view of the faces of others.

Yep, my mind's made up. Starting tomorrow, I'm going to exercise my right as an American and begin driving on the left.

Dave Hauman, Bloomington

