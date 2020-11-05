LETTER: Expanding Medicare should be priority

With on-going efforts to undermine the ACA, and the painfully obvious fact that no plan exists in the years-long call to “repeal and replace,” the importance of securing access to quality health care for everyone is an urgent national concern. Opening enrollment of Medicare to anyone who wants to join would be societally and economically beneficial, especially in rural, low-income and smaller economic areas. Our current for-profit health insurance-based health care system will always be inadequate in equally providing services because they exist to make money, and that means limiting services where and to who they are not profitable.

The counter argument, and in order to avoid discussing the issue on the merits, critics will label such an initiative as socialized medicine – it is not, because the government would not own facilities, employ doctors or limit the distribution of care. Also, such an expansion would not limit the existence of private health care, only give people an option. Any politician who derides it as such, is either uninformed or lying, and has almost certainly accepted contributions from health insurance companies who are attempting to protect their current profit structure.