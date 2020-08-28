LETTER: Failing the community again

Unit 5 and District 87 have failed this community again. Not by shutting down in person schooling. But by not offering night/weekend remote learning options for students so their parents can continue to provide for their families. This latest email informing the public of Unit 5's decision only has the parents and students in this community sacrificing. These school districts seem unwilling to work outside their normal hours. This is unacceptable. These are unprecedented times. All solutions need to be on the table. Their way can't be the only way.