LETTER: Failing to show appropriate behavior

Wanting social studies classes to present objective, truthful accounts of history and how current events are impacted by that history, students who participated in District 87’s June board meeting, then wrote letters to the Pantagraph, should make us all very proud. Unfortunately, some parents attending the meeting failed to display the same appropriate behavior and intellectual integrity.

When considering curriculum, it’s essential both parents and students maintain open minds. All of us should want students to learn factual information, so they can better understand today’s world in order to make our country more peaceful, fair and healthy for everyone.

If we’re ignorant of history and science, we can’t make intelligent decisions or become responsible, successful members of American society. Attraction to Trump’s brand of GOP politics proves how easily uninformed or misinformed voters can be manipulated by unethical politicians and media propagating disinformation and disunity.

Fox News has claimed to be fair and balanced, but fails to keep that promise. They constantly take quotes out of context. Recently, video clips of Biden saying climate change is the worst security threat we face were shown omitting where he said that’s what military officials told him. Instead, reporters ranted about China being the biggest problem. Another deceptive strategy often employed in showing videos unrelated to topics being discussed. After airing science fiction movie scenes depicting half-human, half-animal babies, commentators complained about funding for scientific research.

Uproars over “critical race theory” are designed to intensify the fears of those who are biased against diverse racial groups have. However, once people learn how Gen. Milley explained the theory, they’ll realize they’ve been duped again. Honest candidates must replace disloyal GOP white nationalists who must never again govern at any level, so our Constitution can be preserved and our country unified.

Linda L. Doenitz, Bloomington

