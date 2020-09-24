LETTER: Fair Tax Amendement would cost Illinois

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I oppose the Fair Tax Amendment that is proposed by Governor Pritzker and House Speaker Michael Madigan.

For the first time since Connecticut in 1996, if approved, an American state would switch from a flat income tax to a graduated or progressive tax. The switch hasn't gone well for Connecticut, where progressively higher income and property taxes have driven residents to other states. The change would be similar for Illinois, which already has lost population for six straight years.

Illinois taxpayers cannot trust Springfield politicians with a progressive tax. Eliminating the flat tax removes the last consitutional protection that taxpayers have, giving Springfield politicians the power to raise taxes anytime they want. If this tax doesn't bring in the revenue they want Springfield will have the power to tax anyone at any income level.

Our state faces chronic budget deficits and has a bill backlog of more than $7.3 billion. Yet our governor and the Democratic majority in Springfield continue to claim another tax increase will solve the problems they created.